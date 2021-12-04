Azerbaijan reacts on Armenia’s political provocation

Head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva, commented on the cancellation of the meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan within the framework of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which was held in Stockholm on December 2-3.

The press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan earlier announced the cancellation of the ministerial meeting.

"Before the meeting, the Minsk Group co-chairs made a proposal to hold a regular meeting of the ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Stockholm. It is known that Azerbaijan always stands for dialogue, and at previous meetings in New York, Minsk and Paris, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister brought to the attention of the opposite side our country’s stance on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in the post-conflict period,” the representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed.

Abdullayeva noted that a few hours before the meeting, which was to take place on December 3, the Armenian side committed a provocation.

"There is information about illegal visits by Armenian parliamentarians to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Thus, the Azerbaijani side, in response to this provocation of Armenia, did not consider it expedient to hold a ministerial meeting in Stockholm," she said.

In conclusion, the representative of the department recalled that Armenia continues to arrange military political provocations, despite the steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations between the two states. This position undermines peacekeeping efforts in the region, she said.