Russia to tighten punishment for roadhogs

According to Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskarev, a bill on toughening punishment for reckless drivers is under development.

For its approval it is necessary to carry out consultations with experts in the relevant area, the deputy said.

"Considering that changes are expected in the Criminal Code and the Administrative Offenses Code, then, in accordance with the regulations, these documents must first go through the government and the Supreme Court. So, we have to wait for the government and the Supreme Court to respond, and then introduce it," RIA Novosti quotes Piskarev as saying.