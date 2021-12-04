JCPOA negotiations to resume next week
Negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program held in Vienna will resume next week, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"At the 7th round of negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA in Vienna, a technical break has been announced. This will allow delegations to additionally check with the capitals on the interim results of work and possible next steps. It is assumed that the 7th round of negotiations will resume next week.”
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe