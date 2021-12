US attacked Al-Qaeda in Syria

The United States military conducted a drone strike in Syria targeting a senior al-Qaeda (organization prohibited in Russia) leader and planner, a CENTCOM spokesperson says, FOX News reports.

"U.S. forces conducted a kinetic strike near Idlib, Syria, December 3, targeting a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner," CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Bill Urban told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The strike was conducted using a precision strike method from MQ-9 aircraft."

Urban added that an "initial review of this strike indicates the potential for possible civilian casualties."