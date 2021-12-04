Wanted by Turkey criminals detained in Georgia

According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, five people wanted by Turkey through Interpol for committing grave crimes were detained in Batumi.

"Employees of the search department of the Central Criminal Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained five people wanted by the Republic of Turkey under the Interpol red notice”, the statement of the department’s press-service reads.

It is noted that the detainees are accused of violence, illegal imprisonment and robbery.

The procedures required for the extradition of criminals are under way.