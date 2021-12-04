Erdogan changes Turkey's export brand

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree changing the export brand of the republic to ‘Türkiye’, Hurriyet reports.

The corresponding document is published in the official Resmi Gazete.

Now Turkish goods will be exported under the brand ‘Made in Türkiye’ rather than ‘Made in Turkey’.

The decree reads that the changes will increase the recognition of Turkish products in the world.

In addition, the word Türkiye will be used in official correspondence with foreign partners.