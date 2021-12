A barge heading from Astrakhan to Kazakhstan ran aground in the Caspian Sea, the press service of the Russian EMERCOM for the Astrakhan Region reports.

"The emergency call was received at 12:30 Moscow time. The cargo barge SILVER-3003 towed by the motor ship OT-2080 ran aground,” the message says.

The press service notes that no oil spill was registered at the scene of the incident, the navigation was not disturbed.