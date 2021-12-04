Kazakhstan not recognizes Crimea as Russian because of Kosovo

Qazaq: History of the Golden Man movie by Oliver Stone dedicated to the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was presented today. Like The Putin Interviews, the movie is a large interview.

Among others, Nursultan Nazarbayev answers Stone's question about why Kazakhstan, being Russia’s ally, did not recognize Crimea as Russian. The first president of Kazakhstan explained that then the republic would have to respond to similar calls from other countries, including the separatists in Kosovo.