Azerbaijan receives from Armenia maps of minefields in exchange for 10 diversionists

According to the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, this afternoon Baku handed over to Yerevan 10 diversionists detained on November 16 during the battles on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. At the same time, Armenia handed over to Azerbaijan the maps of the minefields located in the liberated territories.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of humanism, on Saturday, December 4, handed over 10 servicemen of Armenian origin to Armenia," a press release from the State Security Service of Azerbaijan reads. It is clarified that all 10 were detained during the battle in the Kelbajar region.