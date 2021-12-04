Erdogan promises to stabilize prices in six months
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the nation today at the opening of industrial facilities in Siirt province. The Turkish leader urged citizens to trust the authorities since Ankara's goal is to improve the life of the population.
"We will stabilise the prices in the first half of 2022. The state will continue to resolutely fight against any unjust overpricing," the Anadolu Agency quotes the Turkish leader as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
