The USA speaks about Iran’s refusal to compromise on a nuclear deal

As the US Department of State reported today, Washington states Tehran's refusal of the previous compromises on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal and the imposition of additional conditions by the Iranian authorities.

"The preparation of the Iranian delegation for the talks in Vienna was limited to putting forward proposals that were apart from all the compromises presented by Iran in the previous six months. They asked for more," RIA Novosti quotes the State Department's spokesman.

It is clarified that Iran demands from the US things what goes beyond the original nuclear deal.