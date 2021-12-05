Azerbaijani Ralina Arabova will represent Russia at Miss Universe 2021

At the Miss Universe 2021 contest, which will be held next Sunday in Eilat, Russia will be represented by Vice-Miss Russia-2019, “Miss Tatarstan-2019” Ralina Arabova.

Ralina Arabova was born in Kazan into a multinational family: her mother is Tatar and her father is Azerbaijani.

The girl participated in beauty contests from the age of eight in order to financially support the family. According to her, she could only dream of going to "Miss Universe".

It is known that at the competition in Eilat, Ralina Arabova will appear in a stylized Tatar national costume, made on the basis of the outfits of the Tatar queens.