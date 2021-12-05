Double earthquake happened in Georgia

As the National Center for Seismic Monitoring of Georgia reported yesterday, two earthquakes occurred in the republic during the day.

The first one began at 13:01 Moscow time in Kvemo-Kartli: the hypocenter lay at a depth of 12 km, the epicenter was located 7 km from the village of Sameba, Tsalka municipality. Its magnitude was 3.1.

The second began at 17:36 Moscow time, this time in Svaneti: the hypocenter was at a depth of only 1 km, the epicenter was 31 km from the village of Mestia, the magnitude is 3.6.

In both cases, there was no data on casualties or destruction.