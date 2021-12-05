The White House confirms: talks between Putin and Biden will be held on December 7

Washington has confirmed the holding of a secure video call between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, on Tuesday, December 7. The corresponding statement by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki was published on its website the day before.

"The leaders will discuss a range of topics on US-Russian relations, including strategic stability, cyber and regional issues," it says.

Besides, Psaki clarified, during a conversation with the Russian leader, Biden will emphasize America's concern over "Russia's military activity on the border with Ukraine", and also "reaffirm the United States' support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

The talks had previously been announced on 7 December by Reuters, citing sources in the White House.

Let us reminf you that on 3 December the Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the heads of state will consider Russian-American affairs, topical issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, the internal Ukrainian crisis, Libya and, possibly, Syria during the secure video call. In addition to this, according to Ushakov, the leaders intend to consider the course of the dialogue on strategic stability, and, most likely, the topic of the implementation of the Russian initiative to hold a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council will be discussed.