German regulator's decision on "North Stream-2" was called "mockery" in Kiev

The CEO of "Naftogaz of Ukraine", Yuriy Vitrenko, considered the permission given by the German Federal Network Agency to the operator Nord Stream 2 AG to create a German subsidiary "mockery", writes Euractiv.

Vitrenko believes that the "Nord Stream-2" gas pipeline cannot be certified, since, according to the head of the company, it allegedly "does not comply with the rules of the European Union."

“We are clearly against such an approach. It makes no sense to certify only part of the pipeline, this is a mockery of EU rules, and we hope that this will not happen,” RIA Novosti quoted him.

The head of "Naftogaz" considers it necessary that all sections of the pipeline should have alternative suppliers.