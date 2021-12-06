First regular cargo train heading to Georgia from China

The first regular cargo train left the Chinese city of Wuwei (Gansu province), heading to Georgia, according to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The train is expected to arrive in Tbilisi in 10-12 days. It is important that such cargo transportations from China by railroad will become regular not only in the direction of Georgia, but other European countries, too.

The opening ceremony in China was attended by Georgian Ambassador to China Archil Kalandia, who also addressed the audience. Apart from him, the ceremony was attended by the Vice Governor of Gansu province, the Communist Party Secretary of the province, the Mayor of Wuwei and other guests.

Ambassador Kalandia emphasized the project’s strategic importance, which will contribute to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), as well as to the positioning of Georgia as a regional trade, transport and logistics hub, Georgian Journal reported.