WHO: people with Omicron tend to have more mild disease

People with Omicron variant tend to have more mild disease, WHO COVID-19 technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said.

"Initial reports suggest that people with Omicron tend to have more mild disease, but it's too early to tell," she told CBS.

"And the reason for that is because it takes time for people to go through the full course of their infection. It may take some weeks before we actually understand how many of those individuals will go on to develop severe disease," Kerkhove added.

"Because it takes time for people to go through the full course of their infection. It may take some weeks before we actually understand how many of those individuals will go on to develop severe disease," the doctor stressed.