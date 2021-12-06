Eastern Turkey hit by magnitude 4.9 earthquake

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Turkey’s eastern Van province early Monday, the country's disaster authority reported.

The quake struck Tusba district at 00.46 a.m. local time (2146GMT), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It occurred at a depth of 7.62 kilometers (4.73 miles) below the surface, it added.

Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez told Anadolu Agency that according to initial reports, there was no loss of life or property.

Bilmez added that AFAD, gendarmerie and 112 rescue teams continue to search the region.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that teams from the ministry's provincial directorate were sent to the region to conduct the necessary investigations.