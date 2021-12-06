Georgia reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,778 new cases of coronavirus, 3,234 recoveries and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate for tested individuals stands at 8.13%.

A total of 25,855 tests have been conducted in the country during the last 24 hours. 16,445 of them were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,410 were PCR tests, Agenda.ge reported.

Currently 37,232 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 6,455 patients – in hospitals, while 1,121 patients are undergoing treatment in clinical hotels.