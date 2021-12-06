Taliban to protect forests

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has established a military unit under the name of “Green Unit” to prevent deforestation in the country, the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said.

Deputy director for natural resources and irrigation Shamsuddin Shariati said that the cabinet has approved the creation of this unit and they are working on its formation.

"We have plans that include the green unit, people’s associations, and increasing the number of employees--we will stop the cutting of not only pistachio trees but all the forests that we have in the country," Tolo News cited Shariati as saying.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said that they are working to form the unit. "Such a unit is going to protect the forests of Afghanistan and prevent the cutting of forests and smuggling of wood outside the country," said Saeed Khosti, spokesman for the Interior Ministry.