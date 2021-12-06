Russia reports 32,136 new coronavirus cases

Russia has registered 32,136 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 14, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

The total number of cases has reached 9,833,749 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,134 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 2,412 - in St. Petersburg, 2,215 - in the Moscow Region, 865 - in the Samara Region, 727 - in the Voronezh Region, and 713 - in the Krasnoyarsk and the Krasnodar Regions.

All in all, at present, 1,020,811 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,134 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,301 a day before to 1,966,374. The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.16%, the latest data show.

Ninety-one coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-two a day before, with fatalities totaling 34,759 in the Russian capital, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 2,753 in Moscow in the past 24 hours to 1,792,971. Currently, 138,644 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,184, compared to 1,206 the day before. That’s the lowest daily number since November 7. In all, 282,462 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.87%.

Over the past 24 hours, 62 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region, 55 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 45 - in the Voronezh Region, 39 - in the Krasnodar Region, and 38 - in the Volgograd Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 28,070. In all, 8,530,476 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 86.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,048 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,290 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 922 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, 794 - in St. Petersburg, and 756 - in the Altai Region.