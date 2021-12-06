Pension increases for those above 70 in Georgia

People under 70 years will receive an increased pension starting January 1, 2022 with monthly pensions increasing by 20 GEL TO 260 gel, while pensioners above 70 years will receive an increased pension with monthly pensions increasing by 50 GEL to 300 GEL.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at today’s government meeting that retirees under 70 years living in highland villages of Georgia will receive 312 GEL, while pensioners over 70 years of age will receive 360 GEL.

PM Garibashvili also noted that the monthly assistance for war veterans will also increase to 100 GEL starting January 1, Agenda.ge reported.