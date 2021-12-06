Armenia to roll out homegrown Sputnik Light vaccine

The locally produced Russian Sputnik Light vaccine will soon be rolled out in Armenia and it will be used as a booster shot against COVID-19, the Armenian authorities announced after touring the Liqvor Pharmaceuticals.

“I am very happy that pharmaceutical production is making one more big step forward, and is utilizing its potential,” Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said.

Armenia's Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said they’ve considered also export opportunities. "Negotiations are proceeding with several countries of the Middle East, and the option of exporting to several African countries is also under discussion. We are sure that this all will be realized soon through joint work with our Russian colleagues," Kerobyan said.