Rockfall in Georgia blocks road to Zemo Svaneti

A rockfall on the Zugdidi-Jvari-Mestia highway near the village of Barjash has blocked the only road to Zemo Svaneti in west Georgia.

Mayor of Mestia Municipality Kapiton Zhorzholiani said that on the road where the rockfall took place, controlled explosions will be used to clear the area, adding that the road might be opened by tomorrow.

"The site is being cleaned. A large number of rocks descended, about 700-800 cubic meters of stones," Zhorzholiani reported.

Vehicle movement on the road is currently suspended in both directions, Agenda.ge reported.