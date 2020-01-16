Mishustin approved as Russian Prime Minister

The Russian State Duma endorsed the president’s nominee Mikhail Mishustin as Prime Minister.

383 deputies voted for his candidacy for the post of prime minister of Russia, none were against, while 41 abstained, according to the results of the voting.

Prior to this, Mishustin made several comments regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's new initiatives that were outlined in the annual address to the Federal Assembly, stressing the need to focus on the effective implementation of national projects and investment in cost-effective infrastructure.

Mishustin spoke of preserving Russia's macroeconomic stability, of keeping inflation at around 4% and said work on 'national projects' must be sped up.

"Certainly, we need to maintain macroeconomic stability in order to achieve goals named. It means to accumulate extra revenues to discharge assumed obligations, clearly prioritize budget expenditures and keep inflation within predetermined parameters - not above 4%," he said.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin for the position of the Russian prime minister.

Mikhail Mishustin was born in Moscow in 1966. In 1989, he graduated from Moscow’s STANKIN Machine-Instrument Institute. In 1992, he completed his postgraduate studies there. Since 1992, Mishustin held various posts in the International Computer Club, including as the organization’s board chairman in 1996-1998.



In 1998, he served as an aide in charge of information systems to the head of the State Tax Service. In 1999-2004, Mishustin served as deputy minister of taxes and duties.

In 2004-2006, Mishustin led the Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency. In 2006-2008, he headed the Federal Agency for Management of Special Economic Zones. In 2008-2010, Mishustin was the president of UFG Capital Partners company and a managing partner of the UFG Asset Management company.



In 2010, Mishustin was appointed head of the Russian Federal Tax Service.