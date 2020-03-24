Main » News

Melania Trump tested for coronavirus

Melania Trump tested for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said that first lady Melania Trump had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Trump answered in the affirmative when asked by a reporter at the White House whether the first lady had been tested for COVID-19 and said the test came back negative.

“She’s fine,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room Monday evening. “Negative, yes.” 

Trump also tested negative for coronavirus roughly a week ago, after coming in contact with two individuals, the weekend prior who had since tested positive for the virus, the Hill reported.

1140 views





Videos

News

Populars