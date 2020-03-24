Melania Trump tested for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said that first lady Melania Trump had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Trump answered in the affirmative when asked by a reporter at the White House whether the first lady had been tested for COVID-19 and said the test came back negative.

“She’s fine,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room Monday evening. “Negative, yes.”

Trump also tested negative for coronavirus roughly a week ago, after coming in contact with two individuals, the weekend prior who had since tested positive for the virus, the Hill reported.