Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan approaches 70

A total of five coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan today, according to Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry.

The latest data said that three new coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty and two more in Nur-Sultan.

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 67 people, including 34 cases in Nur-Sultan, 29 cases in Almaty city, two cases in Karaganda city, one case in Almaty region and one case in Aktobe region.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reported.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.