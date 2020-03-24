China to lift quarantine in Hubei province on March 25

China’s authorities will lift a ban on entering and leaving the Hubei province on March 25, the region’s Health Committee said.

The restrictions in the capital of the province, Wuhan, will be canceled on April 8. The decision comes due to improving epidemiological situation in the region, which was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since midnight on Wednesday, restrictions on inbound and outbound traffic will end in the Hubei province. People leaving Hubei are required to possess the "green code" attesting to their health. Authorities in Wuhan, home to 11 million people, will halt controls on traffic starting April 8, TASS reported.

The quarantine in Wuhan and the Hubei province was introduced on January 23.