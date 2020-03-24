Kyrgyzstan locks down Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad

Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency today in its three biggest cities including the capital Bishkek, a move that will allow authorities to lock them down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, local emergencies were also declared in three provincial districts, which will open the way for measures from banning layoffs to imposing curfews, Reuters reported.

The state of emergency will be introduced from 8am March 25 until 8am April 15. Commandant's headquarters were set up in these cities and districts.

The Central Asian nation bordering China has reported 16 cases of coronavirus infections so far.