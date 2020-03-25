Newborn girl in India named 'Corona'

A newborn girl in India's Uttar Pradesh has been named Corona, after the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected millions worldwide.

She was born on Sunday, the day of the 'janata curfew' in India when the nation observed a self-imposed curfew called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, NDTV reported.

The girl's uncle said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because it has unified the world on one issue.

"The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people's unity to fight the evil," he said.