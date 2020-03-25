6 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one person died

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one person died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 25.

One of these patients, who is the Azerbaijani citizen, came to hospital with high fever and shortness of breath.

The patient, who also had diabetes and coronary heart disease, tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the patient’s health deteriorated and he died on the same day.

Family members of the patient and other persons with whom he interacted were identified and quarantined.

Currently, 81 people with active coronavirus are in special treatment hospitals under medical supervision. The health condition of three of them is serious. The health condition of five patients is moderate, and that of the rest is stable. Necessary measures for their treatment are underway.