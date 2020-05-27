Moscow mayor: there is every reason to hope for quick end to halt in business activity 

There is every reason to hope that the halt in the business activity of the majority of the capital's enterprises will soon come to an end, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

"Of course, the best gift for the business and Muscovites on the Day of Entrepreneurship would be to remove or mitigate existing restrictions. But such decisions are not made because there is a holiday. First, we must be sure that the situation allows us to do this," he wrote.

"Nevertheless, there is every reason to hope for that the halt in the work of most of Moscow businesses will soon come to an end," TASS cited the mayor as saying.

Sobyanin added that in the first week after the lifting of restrictions on industrial activity, over 90% of idle Moscow enterprises returned to work.